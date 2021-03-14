PMK demands three seats from NDA

PUDUCHERRY

14 March 2021 02:13 IST

The Pattali Makkal Katchi has decided to contest alone if its demand for 3 seats was not conceded by the National Democratic Alliance in the Union Territory.

PMK Puducherry unit convener K. Dhanraj told reporters here on Saturday that his party had been denied seats for the Assembly polls in the Union Territory though it was a constituent of NDA.

“We have informed the BJP leadership on the neglect shown to us. We have demanded at least three seats. If our demands are not accepted, we will contest alone,” he said.

BJP in-charge Nirmal Kumar Surana and Former Minister A. Namassivayam on Saturday held talks with Mr. Dhanraj. Sources said no breakthrough was made in the deliberations with the PMK.