Puducherry

PMK demands three seats from NDA

The Pattali Makkal Katchi has decided to contest alone if its demand for 3 seats was not conceded by the National Democratic Alliance in the Union Territory.

PMK Puducherry unit convener K. Dhanraj told reporters here on Saturday that his party had been denied seats for the Assembly polls in the Union Territory though it was a constituent of NDA.

“We have informed the BJP leadership on the neglect shown to us. We have demanded at least three seats. If our demands are not accepted, we will contest alone,” he said.

BJP in-charge Nirmal Kumar Surana and Former Minister A. Namassivayam on Saturday held talks with Mr. Dhanraj. Sources said no breakthrough was made in the deliberations with the PMK.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 14, 2021 2:13:29 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/pmk-demands-three-seats-from-nda/article34064368.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY