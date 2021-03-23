PMK candidates withdraw nominations

PUDUCHERRY

23 March 2021 03:05 IST

The NDA ally decided to go it alone after not being given any seats

The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), which decided to go it alone in the April 6 Assembly election, withdrew the nominations of its 10 candidates on Monday, the last date for withdrawal of nominations.

Though the PMK is part of the NDA alliance, comprising the AINRC, the BJP and the AIADMK, the party decided to contest on its own after it was not given any seats.

Talks with BJP

It was learnt that the withdrawal of the PMK candidates followed talks between the party’s leaders and top leaders of the BJP.

PMK convener Dhanraj told newsmen that its candidates withdrew nominations after an assurance from the BJP top brass that the party would be given due consideration if the NDA government came to power in the Union Territory.

Of the 486 nominations submitted, 45 were withdrawn, 360 accepted and 81 rejected, according to the official website of the Chief Electoral Officer.