Puducherry

PMK candidates withdraw nominations

The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), which decided to go it alone in the April 6 Assembly election, withdrew the nominations of its 10 candidates on Monday, the last date for withdrawal of nominations.

Though the PMK is part of the NDA alliance, comprising the AINRC, the BJP and the AIADMK, the party decided to contest on its own after it was not given any seats.

Talks with BJP

It was learnt that the withdrawal of the PMK candidates followed talks between the party’s leaders and top leaders of the BJP.

PMK convener Dhanraj told newsmen that its candidates withdrew nominations after an assurance from the BJP top brass that the party would be given due consideration if the NDA government came to power in the Union Territory.

Of the 486 nominations submitted, 45 were withdrawn, 360 accepted and 81 rejected, according to the official website of the Chief Electoral Officer.

Related Topics
Puducherry Assembly Elections 2021
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 23, 2021 3:06:27 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/pmk-candidates-withdraw-nominations/article34136433.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY