PMK cadre stage protest against ‘Hindi imposition’ in Jipmer

Special Correspondent May 11, 2022 22:59 IST

They demand that the circular insisting the use of Hindi be withdrawn

PMK cadre staging a demonstration in front of Jipmer. | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) cadre staged a demonstration in front of the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer) here on Wednesday, demanding the administration to rescind the circular that insisted entries in all registers/ service books be made “as far as possible, only in Hindi”. ‘Rescind order’ “Though the Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan clarified that there was no such imposition and that the regional language Tamil was being accorded priority, entries of patients visiting the institution in all registers continued in Hindi. The administration should immediately rescind the order”, said PMK State convenor Ganapathy, who led the protest. He said Jipmer was already denying job opportunities to native youths and the present circular that directed the usage of Hindi was another blow to the locals. The circular should be withdrawn unconditionally, he demanded.



