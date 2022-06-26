PMK adopts resolution urging U.T. to remove liquor shops on main roads

The Puducherry unit of the PMK adopted resolutions urging the territorial administration to remove liquor outlets on main roads, set up a separate Public Service Commission for the Union Territory, present a full Budget and abort the move to close down textile mills, at its Public Committee meeting here on Sunday.

The meeting was chaired by party founder S. Ramadoss. The party urged the government to clamp down on “certain activities organised in the guise of promoting tourism”. These activities were a threat to the cultural fabric of the Union Territory, the resolution said.

The PMK also criticised the All India N.R. Congress government for not presenting a full Budget which, the party said, had not been presented for the last 10 years. Interim Budgets would not aid the development of the Union Territory. The AINRC should not repeat the mistakes of the previous Congress government, it said.