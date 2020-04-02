PMJDY cash aid disbursal in a staggered manner from today

The disbursal of direct cash aid through the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana will be done in a staggered manner beginning on Friday to ensure social distancing at banks and ATMs.

An amount of ₹500 will be credited to women accountholders of Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana.

Women PMJDY members with account numbers with last digit 0 or 1 can withdraw the money on Friday, 2 or 3 on Saturday, 4 or 5 on April 7, 6 or 7 on April 8 and 8 or 9 on April 9, after which they can visit banks or contact business correspondents, the State-level bankers’ committee said.

In addition to payment to PMJDY women beneficiary accounts, an amount of ₹2000 announced as relief during the COVID-19 lockdown by Government of Puducherry to all the ration cardholders would also be credited to bank accounts.

This was decided at a meeting convened by Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar with SLBC representatives.

The Chief Secretary requested all the banks to extend their co-operation and provide all facilities to account holders to withdraw money including the services of business correspondents in rural areas and also to avoid overcrowding in the branches.

In urban areas, he requested branches to deploy the available BCs and provide facility at branches and ATMs to ensure social distancing.