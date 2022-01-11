PM will digitally launch 25th National Youth Festival today

PUDUCHERRY

11 January 2022 22:59 IST

A virtual platform has been set up, and people can register on it to participate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually launch the 25th National Youth Festival on Wednesday.

The Youth Festival, which is hosted by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, was pushed to an online-only platform and curtailed from five days to a two-day programme due to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases across several States.

The festival’s launch coincides with the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda and the 25th edition of the event with the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence. A navigational virtual platform with various themes and components (https://nyf2022.org) has been set up with a capacity to host 5 lakh concurrent users.

Participants can access the virtual platform only after registration. They have been requested to sign up on the aforementioned website. The registration process is simple and requires email address and other basic details, said P.T. Rudra Goud, Director of Education.

The inaugural session is scheduled to be held from 10.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. Following the launch, several sessions will take place concurrently at four virtual conference rooms. The themes range across tech, entrepreneurship and innovation, environment, climate, sustainable development goals and growth, nation building, yoga and indigenous/ancient wisdom. A half-hour session on Wednesday afternoon will feature broadcast of video capsules offering an immersive experience of Puducherry and Auroville. A plenary session and live music are also scheduled for the opening day.

Video capsules

A high point of the concluding day will be the broadcast of video capsules featuring indigenous sports and games, folk dance forms and sessions with Olympians and Paralympians.

The Prime Minister will also virtually dedicate to the nation the MSME Technology Centre in the presence Union Minister for MSMEs Narayan Rane, Union Minister of Youth Affairs Anurag Thakur, Minister of State for MSMEs Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and Industries Minister A. Namassivayam.

Mr. Modi will also virtually dedicate the Kamarajar Manimandapam to the public.