PM virtually lays foundation for RoB at Villianur railway station

February 26, 2024 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST

PUDUCHERRY

A road-over-bridge (ROB) at Villianur railway station was among the slew of nation-wide projects initiated virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. Mahe railway station was among the ‘Amrit Bharat Stations’ chosen for redevelopment.

The foundation stone laid for a ROB at level crossing gate no. 34 in Villianur was among the several railway projects launched during the virtual event.

A live viewing event hosted at the railway station was attended by Speaker R. Selvam; S. Selvaganabathy, MP; K. Lakshminarayanan, Public Works Minister; Sai Saravanan Kumar, Civil Supplies Minister; and divisional railway officials.

According to the Southern Railway, the bridges/under passes would replace level crossing gates and enhance safety for road users, reduce detention of road vehicles and strengthen the connectivity by acting as bridge linking villages and towns. It will also enhance efficiency of train operations by reducing detentions, improving speed and ensuring optimum utilisation of rail infrastructure.

Mr. Selvaganabathy welcomed the development projects for Puducherry. With the redevelopment project, Mahe railway station would be equipped with the latest passenger amenities, including disabled-friendly features, he said.

