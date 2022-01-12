Puducherry

PM Modi virtually inaugurates Kamarajar Manimandapam in Puducherry

A view of the Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Manimandapam, which was opened to the public at the virtual launch of the 25th National Youth Festival by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Puducherry on Wednesday   | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Manimandapam -- an auditorium with an open air theatre, constructed by the Puducherry government, at a cost of ₹23.60 crore via video-conferencing on Wednesday.

According to a press release, 1.46 hectares of land were acquired by the government for the establishment of the Manimandapam in Karuvadikuppam revenue village. Flanked by the East Coast Road, it has a built-up area of 1,565 sq.m on the ground floor and 775 sq.m on the first floor.

The Manimandapam has facilities including an open air auditorium and a museum with exhibits depicting the life of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, K. Kamaraj. The facilities also include a theatre hall, library, and two lecture halls to accommodate 80 students each. The auditorium will also be utilised for holding important government functions and convocations of educational institution in Puducherry, the release said.


