PM Modi virtually inaugurates Kamarajar Manimandapam in Puducherry

The auditorium, with an open air theatre, also has a museum depicting the life of former CM of Tamil Nadu, K. Kamaraj

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Manimandapam -- an auditorium with an open air theatre, constructed by the Puducherry government, at a cost of ₹23.60 crore via video-conferencing on Wednesday.

According to a press release, 1.46 hectares of land were acquired by the government for the establishment of the Manimandapam in Karuvadikuppam revenue village. Flanked by the East Coast Road, it has a built-up area of 1,565 sq.m on the ground floor and 775 sq.m on the first floor.

The Manimandapam has facilities including an open air auditorium and a museum with exhibits depicting the life of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, K. Kamaraj. The facilities also include a theatre hall, library, and two lecture halls to accommodate 80 students each. The auditorium will also be utilised for holding important government functions and convocations of educational institution in Puducherry, the release said.