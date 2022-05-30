PM Modi to visit Puducherry in July

He will inaugurate national flag flying atop 100-ft-pole

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Puducherry in July to inaugurate the national flag which will be flying atop 100-ft-tall pole near the Gandhi Statue on Beach Road, Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan said on Monday.

Addressing a press conference along with Speaker R. Selvam, he said the Centre had planned to install 100-foot-tall flag poles across the country as part of the celebrations to mark 75 th Independence of India. The Centre had planned to install such flag poles in 75 places in the country, he said.

“The first such flag will come up in the Union Territory. The Prime Minister will inaugurate it in July. Construction work is fast progressing,” he said.

The Minister said Chakra Vision India Foundation would construct the structure around the flag on the Beach Road free of cost. It would have a wall with names of around 100 freedom fighters. The main aim of erecting such flags across the country was to inculcate a feeling of nationalism and familiarise freedom fighters of the country. The wall would have the names of freedom fighters from all the States and Union Territories, he added.