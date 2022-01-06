PM Modi to inaugurate National Youth Festival on January 12

PUDUCHERRY

06 January 2022 00:42 IST

Festival logo and mascot unveiled

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the five-day National Youth Festival in Puducherry on January 12.

“The Prime Minister has hand-picked Puducherry as the venue for the festival. Puducherry is a dream destination for many and the festival will be a great opportunity to showcase the potential of the place. The Centre will provide all assistance in whatever manner possible to the U.T.,” the Minister said after unveiling the festival logo and mascot, “Saksham Yuva-Shashakt Yuva” along with Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Youth from across the country will showcase their culture and talents. People can learn and share several things from the event, he added.

“The world is looking at India and the youth have an important role in nation building. The power of youth should be channelled to make the country a global power. The time has come for the country to showcase its power and abilities,” he said.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and Home Minister A. Namassivayam were present.

Later at the BJP office, the Minister said it was an honour for the Union Territory to host the festival on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. Around 7,500 youth from across the country would participate in the festival, he added.