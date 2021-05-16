PM Modi calls Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

PUDUCHERRY

Modi assured Lt. Governor that central government was ready to extend all support.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday had a call with Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to enquire about the status of COVID management in the Union Territory, especially the positivity rate, availability of oxygen beds, vaccination status and medicine availability.

According to a press note from the Raj Nivas, the Prime Minister, who was apprised of all essential data, had assured the Lt Governor that the Central government was ready to extend all support over and above that has already been provided.

The Prime Minister also conveyed that the agencies of the central government were just a call away for extending a helping hand.

Mr. Modi also enquired whether the ventilators that had been provided by the Central Government being put into productive use, the Raj Nivas said.

During the call, the Lt Governor thanked the central government for having obliged her request for providing life saving equipment and services.

Mr. Modi also enquired about the health of Chief Minister N.Rangasamy, who is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 and hoped for his speedy recovery and for resumption of his public service, the press note said.