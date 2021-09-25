PM-JAY award for Union Territory

PUDUCHERRY

25 September 2021 01:20 IST

Puducherry was presented the award at a virtually hosted Ayushman Bharat Divas

Puducherry has bagged the top award in the Best Performing State/Union Territory category for the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), featuring the highest proportion of households with at least one card as a percentage of the population.

The award was presented at a virtually-hosted Ayushman Bharat Divas as part of Arogya Manthan 3.0, a celebration of the third anniversary of the Government of India’s flagship programme under the auspices of the National Health Authority.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya gave away the Ayushman Utkrishta Puraskaar awards to the best performing AB PM-JAY States/Union Territories for efficient implementation of the scheme across various categories.

The award was presented virtually by the Union Health Minister to Health Secretary T. Arun.

Participating dignitaries included Bharti Pawar, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare; Vinod Paul, Member, Niti Aayog, Rajesh Bhushan, Health & Family Welfare Secretary; R.S. Sharma, CEO, National Health Authority; and Vipul Aggarwal, Deputy CEO.

According to a press note, the period considered for the award was October 1, 2020 to August 31, 2021.

Puducherry had 51% of households with at least one AB PM-JAY card during this period. As of now, the Union Territory has 84% households with at least one AB PM-JAY card. The State Health Agency is the implementing agency for AB PM-JAY.