PM inaugurating Parliament is gross violation of democratic conventions: CPI(M)

May 28, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Sunday charged Prime Minister Narendra Modi with violating democratic conventions and parliamentary customs when he inaugurated the new Parliament building in New Delhi.

Addressing the media in Puducherry, CPI(M) politburo member G. Ramakrishnan said the entire Opposition had boycotted the inaugural ceremony as a mark of protest against the Prime Minister’s act of violating parliamentary conventions by not inviting the President to open the building.

Mr. Ramakrishnan said the Puducherry government should order a probe into the alleged links of the Union Territory with those trading in spurious liquor in Marakkanam in Tamil Nadu, which claimed 14 lives.

He said the Tamil Nadu government had initiated an investigation by CB-CID into the tragedy, and the Puducherry government should follow suit by ordering a probe in the wake of the arrest of two persons from Puducherry in connection with the incident.

Criticising the Puducherry government for the failure to fill vacant posts of teachers in government schools, he said this had resulted in a steep fall in the pass percentage in the Plus-Two examinations this year. There should be no further delay in filling vacant teacher posts in Puducherry and Karaikal regions, he said.

He urged the Puducherry government to implement all the promises made in the Budget, including a subsidy of ₹300 per month for 12 LPG cylinders a year for family ration card-holders and remittance of ₹50,000 in a fixed deposit scheme at a nationalised bank for a period of 18 years for all newborn girls.

All these promises remained on paper, Mr. Ramakrishnan said.

He added that the National Medical Commission’s rejection of recognition of medical colleges in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry should be reconsidered, and steps should be taken to rectify the deficiencies.