Plogging drive to be launched on Anna Salai in Puducherry on November 25

November 24, 2023 03:26 pm | Updated 03:26 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Ripu Daman Bevli, the ‘Plogman of India’, will lead the drive

The Hindu Bureau

A plogging drive will be launched at Anna Salai in Puducherry on Saturday (November 25).

Ripu Daman Bevli, the ‘Plogman of India’, who will lead the drive, said, the idea is to invite locals and residents in making the process of picking other people’s litter a cool thing. The event is being organised by Catamaran Brewing Co., Puducherry and will begin at 7.30 a.m.

During the event, the plogger, who featured on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat radio programme, will also explain the different exercises one can do to pick up trash.

The event is supported by the Tagore Government Arts and Science College. Students from the college will be joining along with the Principal Dr. Sasi Kanta Dash.

This is Mr. Bevli’s third visit to Puducherry since 2018 when he started his plogging campaign, where he teaches citizens to pick up any litter lying on the way while jogging.

Plogging was invented in Sweden in 2016 and has since spread all over the world. According to him, citizens’ participation is crucial if India has to become a litter-free country.

