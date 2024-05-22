GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Plea to varsity to publish MBBS fourth year exam results

Published - May 22, 2024 11:11 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Pondicherry State Students and Parents Welfare Association has sought the publication of the MBBS fourth year examination results by the Pondicherry University without further delay.

In a memorandum to the University Vice-Chancellor, Registrar, and Controller of Examinations, Association president V. Bala Balasubramanian said the university had not released the result even after 55 days of holding the examination in March for students belonging to various medical colleges.

In contrast, Jipmer, which conducted the fourth year MBBS exam in January, had published the results in four days and commenced internship for students on February 1.

As final year students have to join internship to enable them to appear for their Post-Graduate entrance examination conducted every six months in national medical institutes like AIIMS and Jipmer, the delay in announcing the fourth year results by the university is affecting the internship prospects of students, the association said.

The memorandum, a copy of which was also marked to the Lt. Governor, who is the Chief Rector of the university, appealed for the publication of the examination results without any further delay.

