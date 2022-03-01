Plea to U.T. govt. to roll back hike in societies’ registration fees

Farmers’ collective petitions Lt. Governor and Chief Minister

The Bangaaru Vaickal Neeraadhara Koottamaippu, a farmers and water rights’ collective, has petitioned the Lt. Governor and the Chief Minister, seeking a roll back of the hike in fees for registration of societies and other related charges.

In a memorandum, V. Chandrasekhar, president of the collective, said the hike would hurt non-governmental organisations (NGOs) that engage in humanitarian work among the most vulnerable sections of society, across social sectors like education, health, palliative care, science popularisation and women and child welfare.

These efforts by NGOs/civil society organisations are complementary to those of the government, and a government-civil society collaboration can make a big difference in the quality of life of vulnerable sections in both rural and urban areas.

Against this backdrop, the recent government order hiking the user-charges related to societies’ registration, annual renewal and other charges is in effect discouraging the non-governmental/citizen’s initiatives for social work.

It urged the government to withdraw or reduce the hike to facilitate not-for-profit organisations in sustaining their upliftment work.