Plea to scrap ‘irregular’ UDC cadre competitive examination

February 29, 2024 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Alleging irregularities and opaque procedures in the Limited Departmental Competitive Examination (LDCE) conducted by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DP&AR) for filling up posts of assistants, the Puducherry Unified Ministerial Staff Association has called for scrapping the examination and conducting a high-level inquiry into the manner in which the examination and the evaluation were carried out.

Addressing a press conference, A. Rajendran, general secretary of the association, said the examination should be held invalid as “candidates with single-digit scores were declared passed” and “high-scorers were failed” in the two-part examination.

The department, which held the examination to fill up 320 vacancies on August 6, 2023, and published the results on November 28, 2023, was yet to publish the merit-list in a bid to conceal the irregularities, he alleged.

Mr. Rajendran said conducting the examination itself went against the stated policy of the government of the last ten years to retain the assistants cadre as a 100% promotion post to ensure justice for Upper Division Clerks who had put in the qualifying ten years of service.

He pointed out that the government had maintained this policy because of the defective provisions of the Recruitment Rules for the post of Assistant notified in 2013 that proposed 20% appointment through LCDE and 20% through direct recruitment.

As a result of the policy, thousands of UDCs had been elevated as assistants thereby protecting the original seniority of promotees to higher posts of assistant and superintendent. However, UDCs appointed in 2013 and 2016 had lost their original seniority because of DPAR’s deviation from the policy decision of the government, he said.

