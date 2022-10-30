Plea to revoke decision allowing shops in Puducherry to function 24/7

It will disrupt the culture and result in unbridled liquor and drug use, says A. Anbalagan

The Hindu Bureau PUDUCHERRY
October 30, 2022 20:56 IST

A. Anbalagan

The AIADMK, an ally of the ruling AINRC-BJP government, has sought revocation of the notification allowing shops and establishments to function 24/7.

AIADMK (East) Secretary A. Anbalagan said in a statement that the decision would “disrupt the culture” of Puducherry by benefiting unbridled liquor and drug use and would stretch the already hard-pressed police force and conservancy staff.

A notification from Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan granted permission to shops and establishments in Puducherry to remain open for business for 24 hours on all days for the next three years.

The permission was contingent on their compliance with provisions of the Puducherry Shops And Establishments Act, 1964 (Puducherry Act 36 of 1964) in the interest of the public. The decision was taken based on the request of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) with the aim of achieving better services and promoting ease of doing business.

Mr. Anbalagan said such a decision based on CII inputs, and without consultation, would create law and order issues and a garbage crisis for the city.

AIADMK deputy secretary Vaiyyapuri Manikandan, in a statement, alleged that the whole purposes behind the decision seemed to be to facilitate the liquor trade, especially when even government hospitals are not functioning in a full-fledged manner round-the-clock.

