Plea to put off result of MBBS second-round counselling

02 January 2021 01:51 IST

‘HC likely rule on petition on wrong allotment’

The Pondicherry State Students and Parents’ Welfare Association has demanded that the publication of the result of the second round of counselling for admission to MBBS be deferred until the Madras High Court ruled on a petition against the Medical Counselling Committee on a wrong allotment of seats at JIPMER.

In a memorandum to Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi, association president V. Bala Balasubramanian said the petition was likely to be taken up for orders in a day or two. As the National Medical Commission had extended the last date of admission to January 15, leaving sufficient time for the Centralised Admission Committee (CENTAC) to conduct the second-round and mop-up counselling, the association urged the Lt. Governor to direct CENTAC to defer the publication of the result.

50% seats under govt. quota

In a separate memorandum, the association urged Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy to direct CENTAC to wait for the outcome of a writ appeal filed in the Madras High Court over the reservation of 50% seats in three private medical colleges under the government category.

It said the Puducherry government had supported students’ demand for reserving 50% seats under the government quota, and the measure would benefit 60 meritorious students of economically and socially backward sections.