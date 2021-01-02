Plea to put off result of MBBS second-round counselling

The Pondicherry State Students and Parents’ Welfare Association has demanded that the publication of the result of the second round of counselling for admission to MBBS be deferred until the Madras High Court ruled on a petition against the Medical Counselling Committee on a wrong allotment of seats at JIPMER.
In a memorandum to Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi, association president V. Bala Balasubramanian said the petition was likely to be taken up for orders in a day or two. As the National Medical Commission had extended the last date of admission to January 15, leaving sufficient time for the Centralised Admission Committee (CENTAC) to conduct the second-round and mop-up counselling, the association urged the Lt. Governor to direct CENTAC to defer the publication of the result.
50% seats under govt. quota
In a separate memorandum, the association urged Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy to direct CENTAC to wait for the outcome of a writ appeal filed in the Madras High Court over the reservation of 50% seats in three private medical colleges under the government category.
It said the Puducherry government had supported students’ demand for reserving 50% seats under the government quota, and the measure would benefit 60 meritorious students of economically and socially backward sections.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath