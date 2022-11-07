Plea to publish MBBS rank-list

The Hindu Bureau PUDUCHERRY
November 07, 2022 19:44 IST

The Puducherry CENTAC Students/ Parents’ Welfare Association has sought the immediate publication of the MBBS ranklist and called for steps to rationalise the tuition fees in private medical colleges.

At a meeting chaired by its president M. Narayanasamy, the Association urged authorities to ensure that only the fees fixed for government medical colleges should prevail in the private sector and reserve 50% seats for local students.

Pointing out that Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments have announced that 85% reservation will be made to domicile students, the Association urged the Lt. Governor, Tamilisai Soundararajan, who is also the Governor of Telangana, to implement a similar decision in Puducherry.

The Association will stage a protest on November 15 if its demands are not met.

