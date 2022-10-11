Plea to publish Centac seat matrix for PG admissions

ADVERTISEMENT

The Puducherry Union Territory All Centac Students Parents’ Association (PCESPA) has urged the Centralised Admission Committee (Centac) to come out with the seat matrix for PG NEET admissions without any more delay.

In representations to the Lieutenant Governor, Chief Minister, Education Minister and others, Association president M. Narayanasamy said the delay in the publication of the seat matrix by Centac had led to confusion and a sense of anxiety among candidates, and their parents, about chances of securing admission to institutions in their home State, especially as the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has completed the first round of PG counselling (All India Quota) and initiated the second round on October 10 which was due for completion shortly.

Puducherry students who have secured medical seats in other states in the first phase AIQ counselling are in a dilemma whether they can forego that in the hope of gaining admission in the State through Centac because of this delay, Mr. Narayanasamy said in a statement

Meanwhile, the MCC has directed State Counselling Committees to conduct counselling for their respective states in “letter and spirit of the schedule uploaded on National Medical Commission website” so that all India and State counselling processes can run in tandem and candidates can avail the benefit of upgradation. It noted that many states were not conducting counselling as per dates and schedule stipulated for State counselling authorities.