Plea to PM to appoint successor to JIPMER director

January 02, 2024 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The JIPMER Protection Committee has sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in appointing the most suitable successor to the incumbent Director of JIPMER.

In a statement, the Committee’s president, T. Murugan, alleged attempts to thwart the due process and, instead, facilitate the extension of the tenure of the incumbent.

Mr. Murugan recalled the Left-led protest in 2008 to oppose the bid to privatise JIPMER, which led to it being recognised as an autonomous institution and, since then, the term of the Director was fixed at five years or attainment of 65 years of age, whichever comes first.

He pointed out that the term of incumbent Rakesh Aggarwal, who had assumed office as the Director in January 2019, was supposed to have ended on December 31, 2023.

According to the Committee, instead of appointing the senior-most candidate eligible for the post at the earliest, JIPMER, in June, called for applications for the post of the Director with about six months remaining for the incumbent’s tenure to end, and attempts were afoot to facilitate an extension of tenure of the incumbent.

Incidentally, Dr. Agarwal’s predecessor, S.C. Parija, officiated as the acting Director for almost six months before he was appointed as the regular Director for a five-year term, starting September 10, 2015.

Mr. Murugan sought the Prime Minister’s intervention to ensure that the most eligible candidate gets appointed to the post without delay.