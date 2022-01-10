Plea to minimise hospital visits amid rise in COVID-19 cases

PUDUCHERRY

10 January 2022 22:34 IST

JIPMER urges patients with minor illness to avoid visits

JIPMER has appealed to patients with minor ailments to avoid hospital visits, urging them and attendants arriving at the institution, to ensure that they are double-vaccinated and wear masks throughout their visit as part of COVID-19 containment measures.

JIPMER Director Rakesh Aggarwal said in a press note that while the sharp increase in fresh COVID-19 cases throughout the country recently, was a cause for major concern, the particularly worrisome fact was the large number of these cases caused by the highly transmissible Omicron variant. Further, this strain is causing infection even among the previously infected. In view of the risks involved, it is advisable for everyone to take all possible precautions to avoid getting infected by this new strain.

As the number of persons with COVID-19, especially Omicron, has increased, it is not possible to completely avoid crowding in large hospitals. It may be useful for patients with minor and non-serious ailments to avoid visiting hospitals as their their risk of getting infected will reduce.

For minor illnesses, patients are requested to consult a nearby doctor or a smaller hospital in the neighbourhood, as far as possible. Patients on long-term medications are also requested to obtain their monthly supply of medicines from a local dispensary or from a generic pharmacy such as Jan Aushadhi.

As per the directive of the Government of Puducherry Union Territory, all the patients and their attendants who visit JIPMER, are expected to comply with the requirement of taking two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, and showing a certificate of proof.

It is also essential that patients and their attendants strictly observe the standard COVID-19 precautions of social distancing and hygiene. They must wear a well-fitting mask, extending from above the nose to beneath the chin. Also, they should avoid eating in the hospital areas, JIPMER said.