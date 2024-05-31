GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Plea to implement fee structure in professional education sector

Published - May 31, 2024 01:13 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Pondicherry State Students’ and Parents’ Welfare Association has urged authorities to ensure that professional colleges adhere to the prescribed fee structure fixed by the government.

In a memorandum to the Lieutenant Governor; Chairman, Fee Committee, Directorate of Higher and Technical Education; and others, V. Bala Balasubramanian, association president, said that private colleges were collecting fee, in excess of what has been fixed for NEET and non-NEET courses.

It said that Puducherry lacked a monitoring committee to overlook and correct the fee issues and concerns of students, which was a violation of the Supreme Court directions in this regard, and appealed to the authorities to appoint a monitoring/grievance committee to address issues. It also sought launching a helpline and dedicated email facility for students to raise complaints.

The association pointed out that during the fee fixation exercise, the three major criteria was infrastructure, qualified faculties, and financial audit. It called for an audit of reports filed by managements on the fee collected.

It also flagged the issue of medical UG and PG stipends that are recordically paid to the students’ bank accounts, but technically withdrawn by the management of self-financing medical colleges. As many victims feared to directly raise complaints with management, the establishment of a helpline/e-mail ID might encourage reporting of such practices, it added.

