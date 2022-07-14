Plea to fix fee for half the seats in private medical colleges on a par with govt. rates in Puducherry

July 14, 2022 12:20 IST

Puducherry students’ and parents’ association makes an appeal to Tamilisai Soundararajan

The Pondicherry State Students’ and Parents’ Welfare Association has urged the government to strictly follow the guidelines of the National Medical Commission (NMC) and ensure that fees for 50% of the seats in private medical colleges and deemed universities are on a par with fees in the government medical college in the Union Territory.

In a memorandum addressed to Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, president of the Association V. Bala alias Balasubramanian said the guidelines of the NMC had to be mandatorily implemented by the fee fixation committee of each State for its medical colleges.

According to the guidelines, the benefit of this fee structure would first be made available to those candidates who have availed the government quota seats but limited to the extent of 50% of the total sanctioned strength of the institute.

However, if the government quota seats are less than 50% of the total sanctioned seats, the remaining candidates would avail of the benefit of having to pay a fee equivalent to that in government medical colleges, based purely on merit as per the guidelines issued by NMC, he said.

The copy of the guidelines issued by NMC has been made available to all States/UTs Fee Regulating Committees, Director Generals of Medical Education, and Deans/Principals/Directors of Medical Colleges. The Puducherry government should also implement the guidelines and safeguard the interest of students from the Union Territory, he added.