Plea on MBBS counselling

The Pondicherry State Students and Parents Welfare Association has called for withholding the counselling for admission to about 60 MBBS seats until the judiciary rules on an appeal proposed to be filed by the government against the recent Madras High Court ruling against reserving 50% seats for State quota in private self financing medical colleges.

In an appeal to Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, V. Bala Balasubramanian, the Association president sought expediting the process of appeal as the High Court was expected to close for vacation from December 21.

The Association said going by the seat matrix and the break-up of management (281 seats) and government (169 seats) quotas in three private medical colleges, admission to a pool of about 60 seats could be put on hold pending a court order.

The Association has also urged the National Medical Commission to extend the last date for completion of counselling given that the new academic session for MBBS had been scheduled only on February 1.