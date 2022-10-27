Plea for linking bypass to historic Bahour town

The petition raises concern over the complete destruction of the drainage patterns, channels, field-to-field drainage system that exist in the Bahour-Tank-drainage system

The Bangaaru Vaickal Neeraadhara Koottamaippu, a water rights advocacy collective, has urged the Union and Puducherry Governments to connect the Bahour-Kanniakoil Road Bypass Highway to Bahour town, which was steeped in Chola-era history. In petitions to the Union Transport and Highways Minister, Lieutenant Governor, Chief Minister and others, V. Chandrasekhar, president, said that the bypass under construction cutting across the Kanniakoil-Bahour Road would deny access for the residents of Bahour. “We request that a circular junction connecting the bypass-highway and the Kanniakoil - Bahour Road be constructed linking the bypass with the historical town of Bahour which dates back to the early Chola empire, the Moolanathar temple built during 800 AD, as well as the historical natural heritage of the Bahour and its subsidiary tank systems”. The collective suggested that if the circular-junction or a roundabout was not possible at the Bahour-Kanniakoil Road, the same could be considered at the Bahour-Parikalpet Road near the petrol bunk where the bypass road crosses the Parikalpet Road. The petition also raised concerns over the potential problems for residents from the construction of the Bahour-Kanniakoil bypass without proper planning. The major problem it foresaw was the complete destruction of the drainage patterns, channels, field-to-field drainage system that exist in the Bahour-Tank-drainage system due to the crossing of the bypass-national highway stretch which is running parallel to the drainage system. No proper culverts are provided to drain the maximum drainage load during extreme rainfall which is a known phenomenon in this area due to formation of low depression in the Bay of Bengal and during frequent cyclonic storms known to hit the east coast, the petition said. The collective has appealed for the conduct of a proper study to identify the natural drainage systems, canals in the region and provide culverts of the same dimensions under the bypass-highway crossing Bahour. Mr. Chandrashekhar urged the Lt.Governor and the Chief Minister to take up the issue with the authorities concerned.