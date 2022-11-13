Plea for establishing a Public Service Commission for recruitments in Puducherry

Forum points to misgivings over implementation of reservation norms

Forum points to misgivings over implementation of reservation norms

The Puducherry French Indian Rights Forum has called for establishing a State Public Service Commission to quell misgivings over implementation of reservation norms in recruitment to government jobs.

In a press statement, forum president M. Ilango and vice-president E.M. Rajan said that in the wake of the announcement of recruitment to various government posts, some organisations had alleged flaws in the various quota system mentioned in the notifications and resorted to protests.

The forum pointed out that there were only reservations for Scheduled Castes and Other Backward Castes in Central government jobs that were filled through the Union Public Service Commission with the Puducherry government issuing posting orders on their recommendation. At the same time, all posts under the Union Territory administration would be filled by Puducherry government through direct recruitment or promotions.

The forum said a public interest litigation was pending before the Madras High Court praying for orders to the government to create a separate Puducherry State Service Commission.

In this context, the statutory reservation methods provided for the state of Puducherry will be carried out. Out of this, mainly 16% was given to Scheduled Castes and 34% to other Backward Castes. Adding 10% to Economically Weaker Sections among the upper castes given recently by the Union Government makes it 60% quota and 40% for merit-based general category. Of this 60% sub quota such as 20% for Most Backward Classes and 14% to other Backward Classes would be earmarked. Again, there are quotas for Scheduled Tribes, fishermen, Muslims etc. as internal quotas. All the quotas given to ex-servicemen, sportspersons, physically challenged etc. would come under the above quota system as horizontal reservation, the forum said.

However, there is a possibility of confusion in this percentage method when less number of posts are filled. For this, there is a system called “roster” in the Government Service Rules based on which the posts are filled continuously. The recent protests by some organisations over denial of reservation stemmed from lack of understanding of this system, the forum said. If political parties and caste organisations engage in misdirected protests, the net result would be a freeze on recruitments to the detriment of young aspirants, the forum office-bearers said.