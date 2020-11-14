Plea for action on private medical colleges quota

PUDUCHERRY

14 November 2020 00:31 IST

The Pondicherry State Students and Parents Welfare Association has urged Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy to get approval for the draft bill mandating private medical colleges to part with 50% of the seats under the government quota.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, president of the Association V. Bala said the Chief Minister should get immediate approval for the draft bill.

Welcoming the decision of the government to bring in a legislation making it mandatory for private medical colleges to provide 50% of the seats, he said the bill was pending before the Union Ministry of Home Affairs for the last four months.

Advertising

Advertising

So far, the private medical colleges provided 35% seats under government quota while minority medical colleges in Tamil Nadu provided 50% of seats under government quota.

The non-minority private medical colleges provided 65% of the seats, he also added.

The association requested the Chief Minister to take up the issue as top priority.