Plastic manufacturers told to register on extended producer responsibility portal

December 16, 2022 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Puducherry Pollution Control Committee (PPCC) has directed industrial units making plastic products to register themselves on the centralised online portal meant for extended producer responsibility (EPR).

Speaking at a training workshop for plastic manufacturers here on Friday, P. Priytarshny, Director, Department of Science, Technology, and Environment, said plastic manufacturers should register themselves on the portal launched by the Ministry of Environment of Forests and Climate Change and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to prevent disconnection of power supply to their units.

All existing and new entrepreneurs making plastics should register their companies on the portal by filling out the details of the source of purchase of raw materials, marketing and waste disposal. This will prevent unauthorised manufacturing and marketing and ensure effective implementation of the ban on manufacture, sales, and use of single-use plastics, she said.

PPCC member-secretary N. Ramesh delivered the welcome address. Representatives of over 50 plastic industrial units took part at the training programme.

