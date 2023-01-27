ADVERTISEMENT

Planning Board meets to fix draft of Budget outlay

January 27, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

After a gap of 12 years, the government has decided to present a full Budget for the next financial year apparently after directions from the Central government

The Hindu Bureau

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan chairing the Planning Board meeting at the Chief Secretariat in Puducherry on Friday. Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Ministers and officials are also seen in the picture. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

A meeting of the Planning Board commenced on Friday evening to decide on the draft of the Budget outlay for 2023-24.

The meeting, held under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, will discuss the draft of the annual plan before the documents were submitted to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and Union Finance Ministry for approval.

After a gap of 12 years, the government has decided to present a full Budget for the next financial year apparently after directions from the Central government.

Sources in the government said the MHA, last year, had directed the territorial administration to present a full Budget instead of relying on vote on accounts to meet the expenditure requirements of the first few months of the financial year.

“The meeting will prepare the draft of the annual plan and it will be forwarded to the Centre for approval. The Assembly will be convened by second or third week of March to present a full Budget,” said a ruling party member.

Chief Minister M. Rangasamy, his Cabinet colleagues, Opposition leader R. Siva, Members of Parliament, legislators, Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma and senior officials are attending the meeting.

