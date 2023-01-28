Planning Board fixes annual outlay at ₹11,600 crore for U.T.

January 28, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Buoyed by the reasonable growth in tax receipts and increase in Central assistance during the current financial year, the Puducherry government has fixed draft of the annual outlay for 2023-24 at ₹11,600 crore, which is around ₹1,000 crore more than the budgeted outlay of ₹10,696 crore for 2022-23.

The Planning Board, which met under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday, had decided to recommend to the Union Government an outlay of ₹11,600 crore for the annual Budget for the next fiscal of the Union Territory.

“It is a realistic outlay considering the present financial scenario of the Union Territory. Our tax receipts are showing encouraging signs and the Central assistance has also improved. The outlay will be submitted to Union Ministry of Home Affairs for sanction before being presented in the Assembly during second or third week of March,” a senior official told The Hindu.

While preparing the Budget for the current year, the government had set a revenue target of ₹6,557 crore and Central assistance of ₹1,729 crore. By December 2022, the government was able to achieve about 80% of the revenue target. While the Commercial Taxes Department had netted close to ₹2,100 crore, the Excise and Electricity Departments had collected around ₹1,000 crore and ₹1,300 crore respectively up to December.

The government expected collections to go up by ₹550 crore in Commercial Taxes, ₹510 crore in Excise and ₹420 crore in Electricity, by the end of March 2023. Revenue proceeds from registration, transport and services rendered by the Public Works Department have also shown satisfactory growth, said a government source.

“In fact out of the total receipts, the Union Territory’s own revenue receipts was ₹6,300 crore and not ₹6,557 crore as made out in the current Budget. So far, we have realised a revenue of ₹4,695 crore and we anticipate the collections to go up by ₹1,605 crore by the end of March. We may even surpass the revenue target of ₹6,300 crore,” the source added.

What has come in handy for the government in its Budget management this fiscal was the additional Central assistance of ₹ 1,400 crore. The Union Budget had set aside ₹1,724 crore as Central assistance for the Union Territory and then increased the allocation by ₹1,400 crore during the course of the fiscal year, the source added.

“Our Budget outlay for the year has gone up this year. The Revised Estimate (RE) for the current year will be around ₹11,500 crore. The RE will be presented in the Assembly on February 3 for its approval,” the source added.

The increase in tax collection and additional assistance have helped the government to limit its borrowings during the fiscal. The Centre had given approval to borrow around ₹1,889 crore for the financial year, but the government limited its net borrowings to about ₹ 1,478 crore, he added. “For the next financial year, we have decided to fix net borrowings to about ₹1,562 crore,” he said.

The overall government expenditure, including capital, has improved over the previous financial year. As on January 20, the government had incurred a revenue expenditure of ₹6,470 crore and capital expenditure of ₹1,369 crore, he added.

Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan told The Hindu that tax proceeds from commercial activities and excise have gone up substantially. “We were able to clock around 20% growth in commercial taxes and the assistance from the Centre has also increased by more than 10%. We have also maintained financial prudence. This gives us more leverage in spending, especially in the capital expenditure sector. In the current year itself, our capital expenditure, including funds set aside for the Smart City project, will be around 5% of GSDP. Our plan is to increase the capital expenditure further for the next financial year,” he added.