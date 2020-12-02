Planetarium to reopen

PUDUCHERRY

02 December 2020 01:30 IST

The Dr. Abdul Kalam Science Centre and Planetarium, Lawspet, will reopen with strict guidelines for visitors on Wednesday.

A press note from the Department of Science, Technology and Environment, said visitors would be thoroughly checked with temperature scanning device followed by hand sanitisation at the entrance to the premises.

The visitors will not be permitted entry without mask.

Advertising

Advertising

The timings of the simulated shows will be as usual, the press note said.