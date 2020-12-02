Puducherry

Planetarium to reopen

The Dr. Abdul Kalam Science Centre and Planetarium, Lawspet, will reopen with strict guidelines for visitors on Wednesday.

A press note from the Department of Science, Technology and Environment, said visitors would be thoroughly checked with temperature scanning device followed by hand sanitisation at the entrance to the premises.

The visitors will not be permitted entry without mask.

The timings of the simulated shows will be as usual, the press note said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 2, 2020 1:31:56 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/planetarium-to-reopen/article33225978.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY