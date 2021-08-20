Plan to improve PRTC efficiency, says Minister

Chandira Priyanga hears grievances of staff

Measures are being initiated to improve the overall efficiency of the Puducherry Road Transport Corporation (PRTC), Transport Minister Chandira Priyanga has said.

The Minister, who undertook an inspection of the PRTC depot on Wednesday, said the visit was primarily to take stock of the priorities and shortcomings that needed to be tackled to generate more revenue and put the loss-making PSU back on the road to profitability.

“One of the first steps is the preparation of an inventory database,” she said.

The Minister who interacted with all levels of PRTC employees during the visit, also took note of their grievances.

She also stressed the need for greater coordination across levels of employees and enhancing productivity. “We are working out a revival plan that will focus on improving staff productivity and re-evaluate poorly patronised routes to raise revenue and improve the overall performance of PRTC,” Ms. Priyanga said.