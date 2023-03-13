ADVERTISEMENT

Plan to augment drinking water supply in Puducherry at a cost of ₹122.26 crore

March 13, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The government plans to take up 92 road works, improve drainage system, construct Road Over Bridges, subways at a cost of ₹381 crore, says CM

The Hindu Bureau

The government has planned to augment drinking water supply in Puducherry by utilising funds to the tune of ₹122.26 crore in 2023-24.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy in his Budget speech said the government has proposed to introduce a comprehensive scheme for augmentation of drinking water supply at Pillaichavady, Chinnakalapet, Thattanchavady, Tagore Nagar, Jeevandapuram, Kottupalayam, Subbaiah Nagar, Muthialpet, Sanjeevi Nagar, Alankuppam, Ariyankuppam and Veerampattinam areas.

Under the Jal Jeevan Mission Scheme, the government planned to spend ₹28. 27 crore to improve water supply at Konerikuppam, Ulavaikal, Agaram, Thirukanji, Thirubuvanai Palayam, Madagadipet Palayam, Mannadipet, Sompet and Mutrampet in Puducherry region. The government also planned to avail ₹58-crore assistance from NABARD for taking up drinking water projects at Mannadipet, Vinayagampet, Nettapakkam, Kariyamanickam, Kalmandapam, Villianur-Keezhur, Sooramangalam and Kannikoil, the Chief Minister said.

The government has also planned to spend around ₹643 crore for constructing building in Health, Education and Port departments, National Law University, and residential quarters for IAS officers, Raj Nivas and jail staff. A feasibility study would be conducted to build a flyover from Vambakeerapalayam to Chinna Veerampattinam.

Steps are being taken to complete the bridge along the Uppar drain. The government has also planned to take up 92 road works, improve drainage system, construct Road Over Bridges, subways at a cost of ₹381 crore, the Chief Minister said.

