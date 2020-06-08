Places of worship, restaurants reopen in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY

08 June 2020 16:08 IST

Officials conducted an inspection of religious places and restaurants to check on preparations in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19

Amid a rise in number of COVID-19 cases in Puducherry, more lockdown relaxations took effect on Monday, as places of worship and restaurants allowing dine-ins at 50 % seating capacity, reopened after over two months of closure.

A majority of the temples reopened with authorities putting in place strict measures to ensure physical distancing and hygiene.

Temple authorities of the landmark Sri Manakula Vinayagar temple, the Sri Vedapureeswarar Temple and Varadharaja Perumal Temple screened each devotee entering temple premises using thermal scanners and also provided hand sanitisers to visitors.

Executive Officer of Manakula Vinayagar Temple D. Venketesan told The Hindu that only a few devotees came on the first day of reopening. “The extended queues at both entrances were more because of people maintaining physical distancing norms as only a few devotees came,” he said,

Temple authorities also turned away elderly persons, pregnant woman and children below 10 years as the Standard Operating Procedure prepared by the government did not permit certain categories of citizen from offering worship.

Queues were also witnessed in front of Aurobindo Ashram following permission for darshan. Some of the churches, including the famous Immaculate Conception Cathedral allowed the faithful to offer prayers. Mosques were also opened for the faithful to offer namaz.

Though the government allowed restaurants to offer dine-in services, only a few opened, over worries about patronage and also due to shortage of workers.

General secretary of restaurant association V. Baskar said the industry wanted to see the response of customers before offering full services. “Even takeaway services did not get much patronage. Only 20 per cent to 30 per cent of regular business took place. Many establishments want to wait a few more days before allowing dine-ins,” he said. Hotels are also facing manpower shortage with migrant workers returning to their home State, he added.

District Collector T. Arun and Senior Superintendent of Police (Law and Order) conducted a joint inspection of religious places and restaurants to see preparations in place to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus.

“We are opening at a crucial time when cases are on the rise. So we have formed a team of 170 officers to conduct regular inspections of religious places and commercial establishments to ensure safety measures are in place,” he told The Hindu.