Pivotal role for private sector in Puducherry emerging as hub of medical tourism, says Rangasamy

January 30, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The private healthcare sector had a pivotal role in the emergence of the Union Territory as a hub of medical tourism, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy has said.

Inaugurating the second International Health and Research Convention (IH & RC) organised recently by Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth (SBV), the Chief Minister said the Union Territory was characterised by quality private medical institutions that augmented the efforts of the government in conferring wellness on the people of Puducherry and adjoining areas of Tamil Nadu.

This had helped Puducherry emerge as a leader in medical tourism. In this context, it is fitting that a research convention of this magnitude with nearly 50 international and 250 national speakers and 3,500 delegates was being hosted here, Mr. Rangasamy said.

He said the outcomes of the deliberations would eventually benefit the underprivileged and marginalised sections of society in the region.

M.K. Rajagopalan, SBV Chancellor, expressed hope that the sustained efforts of all affiliated institutions in the frontiers of academics, research and patient care would provide solace to the community.

S.C. Parija, SBV Vice-Chancellor, said the event’s emphasis was on furthering academics, research, patient care and entrepreneurial skills in the frontiers of health science professions.

Nitin Seth, Director, Indo- French Centre for the Promotion and Advanced Research – IFCPAR, while complimenting the institution’s thrust on nurturing research, said it was appropriate that research undertaken at a higher education centre in health sciences served as a bridge between academics and healthcare.

The scientific events included 25 scientific workshops, 16 conferences and six Continuing Medical Education/symposia.

N. Ananthakrishnan, Dean of Faculty, released a souvenir to mark the occasion.

Deputy Speaker P. Rajavelu, MLA U. Lakshmikandhan, P. Karthikeyan and S.B. Asha, organising secretary generals of the convention, and Kannan R., joint organising secretary, spoke.