PIPDIC to seek Central aid to develop export infrastructure

March 31, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Pondicherry Industrial Promotion Development and Investment Corporation Limited (PIPDIC) will prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for availing Central assistance under its export linkages scheme.

According to an official press release from A. Sureshraj, PIPDIC general manager (admin), the Corporation has been implementing the Centre’s Trade Infrstructure for Exports Scheme (TIES) for setting up/ scaling export infrastructure in the Union Territory.

Under TIES, the Central and State government agencies are assisted in the form of grant-in-aid for setting up or upgrading export infrastructure in the States/Union Territories with significant export linkages such as border haats, land customs stations, quality testing and certification labs, cold chains, trade promotion centres and export warehousing.

According to the scheme guidelines, which are available on https://commerce.gov.in/trade-promotion/trade-promotion-assistance/ the maximum grant-in-aid for this export trade scheme is fixed at ₹20 crore or not more than 50% of the paid-up share or total equity in the scheme.

As part of proposing the formulation of a DPR to avail financial assistance under the scheme for strengthening export infrastructure, the government has called for inputs and suggestions from establishments involved in exports to be mailed to info@pipdic.com.

Exporters can contact the nodal officer, at PIPDIC, 60, Romain Rolland Street (telephone 0413 2335116), or visit http://commerce.gov.in/trade-promotion/trade-promotion-assistance/a for more details of the scheme.