PIMS to offer OP services to recovered COVID-19 patients

PUDUCHERRY

31 October 2020 00:18 IST

Clinic will run on Tuesdays, Fridays

The Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) will be running outpatient services specifically to cater to patients who have recovered from the COVID-19 infection.

According to a press note, this followed reports of many recovered persons developing a range of medical and psychological problems such as chronic cough, shortness of breath, tiredness, sleep problems, depression and anxiety in the weeks following recovery from the illness.

PIMS has so far admitted and treated more than 1,200 patients with COVID-19 and now plans to provide follow up OP care to these patients as well as others treated elsewhere.

The clinic will run in the afternoons on Tuesdays and Fridays at the medicine outpatient department.

A multidisciplinary team, comprising of doctors from general medicine, pulmonology, psychiatry and physiotherapy, will be available for addressing the possible problems of these recovered patients.