PIMS team accomplishes globally rare procedure on foetal tumour

A multi-disciplinary team of specialists at the Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) carried out a globally rare Foetal Endoscopic Tracheal Intubation (FETI) procedure to remove a fairly large tumour on a foetus.

In a press note, PIMS said the challenging and life saving procedure on a foetus with cervical teratoma, a large tumour situated in front of the foetal neck occluding the airway, offers hope to expectant parents facing complex prenatal challenges.

“This is the first time a successful modified FETI procedure has been done in India and only a handful of such cases reported globally, being the first team outside North America and Europe,” PIMS said.

The patient hailing from a nearby village in Tamil Nadu was diagnosed by ultrasound at 28 weeks of gestation with the fetus having a huge mass located in front of the neck, extending from the floor of mouth to above the sternum. The vascular mass was seen obstructing the fetal airway.

The growth of the mass and foetal well being was monitored until term. Delivering such a baby was challenging as there could be foetal morbidity and mortality, especially as a failed FETI would necessitate the resort to an even more riskier EXIT (Ex Utero intrapartum treatment) option in terms of maternal and foetal morbidity.

According to PIMS, after the patient consented, FETI was planned with the full set up for EXIT procedure. Following the successful establishment of the foetal airway an uncomplicated Cesarean section was done to deliver the intubated baby with the endotracheal tube in situ.

Post operatively the baby was operated and the mass was successfully removed. Both mother and baby are doing well.

The multidisciplinary team was led by Mary Daniel, Head of Obstetrics, her associate Lal Bahadhur Palo, K. Manikandan, lead consultant in foetal medicine, Ponmozhi, a team of anaesthesiologists led by Shivakumar, paediatricians Peter Prashanth, Nishanth Rajan and Uma, paediatric surgeons Monika Nanda Menon and Nirmal Kumar from General Surgery, and Sithananda Kumar from Otolaryngology.

Support teams from transfusion medicine, nursing, and bio medical units also contributed to the successful procedure, PIMS said.

Dr. Mary Daniel, said the successful FETI procedure was as much a result of expertise as of meticulous planning and a multidisciplinary approach. The big takeaway from the procedure was the importance of giving every child the best possible chance at a healthy start in life, she said.