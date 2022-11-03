PIMS’ inter-collegiate fete ‘Aura’ held after a three-year hiatus

The 11th edition of the event saw the participation of over 1,000 students from about 40 colleges across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

The Hindu Bureau PUDUCHERRY
November 03, 2022 20:16 IST

Chief guest V.J. Chandran, Inspector General of Police, and others releasing the commemorative t-shirts at the inauguration of ‘Aura’ at Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

‘Aura’, the signature inter-collegiate cultural event of the Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), which concluded recently, brought together over 1,000 students from about 40 colleges in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The 11 th edition of ‘Aura’, returning after a hiatus of three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, featured a variety of events, ranging from sports and performing arts to literature, debate and the fine arts.

At the launch of the five-day fete, special t-shirts were released by chief guest V.J. Chandran, Inspector General of Police, in the presence of Babu Daniel, principal/advisor, PIMS Management Committee and Anil J. Purty, Director-Principal. The chief guest also gave the attendees a glimpse of his keyboard playing skills, a press note said.

As is the custom, ‘Aura’ hosted performances by eminent artists from across the country. The highlights included shows by ‘Arabic Kuthu’ fame Jonita Gandhi and her band from Mumbai, a concert by The Madras Mail, a disc jockey (DJ) night led by DJ Gowtham to mark the finale.

