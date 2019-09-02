PIMS holds convocation

Travel the globe to access the best training if you will, but return to serve the sick in India, Hugh Brady, vice-chancellor and President, University of Bristol, told the new batch of MBBS graduates at the Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

In his address at the XIIth Graduation Day of PIMS recently, Prof. Brady said, “Be ambitious for yourself and India. Be willing to travel to get the best training, but come back to serve the sick and ailing in India.”

He urged young doctors to involve more in research to bring innovations in their clinical practice.

Accessible healthcare

Pointing out that India was in the forefront of digital technology, he urged students to harness this potential of mobile technology in the form of telemedicine and accessible healthcare for all. “There is an opportunity for you to fully integrate the digital world with medicine.”

Congratulating the new graduates, Prof. Brady said that as students start on a new journey towards one of the oldest and most revered professions with a rich tradition of healing the sick, the road ahead will be challenging, but rewarding.

Scientific analysis

Medicine was like detective work, which includes keen observation coupled with scientific analysis.

“As research and technology move fast, keep abreast of the latest medical developments and translate them into practice when possible,” Prof. Brady said. As many as 151 undergraduates and 38 post-graduates received their degrees during the ceremony. Amirtha K. was awarded the best outgoing student of the year, Muthukumar the best sportsperson and Mathew Cherian the best intern.

Gold medals, prizes and certificates were presented to the graduates.

Erik Lithander, Bristol University’s Pro VC (Global Engagement) was the guest of honour. Anu Varghese, PIMS chairman, Renu G’ Boy Verghese, Director-Principal, deans, and faculty participated.