PIMS doctors perform new cardiac procedure on 86-year-old man

In this procedure, an electrical lead to pace the left ventricle is inserted through the coronary sinus and fixed in its posterolateral vein tributary. A second pacing lead is attached directly in the left bundle branch and another is introduced in the right atrial appendage.

September 17, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

A team of doctors in the city has successfully carried out a relatively new electrophysiologic procedure on an 86-year-old male patient.

According to the Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), he was admitted with breathlessness, giddiness, and inability to move. The Cardiac Electrophysiology team in the institute, headed by Anbarasan S., Harshavardhanan and Srinivasan, evaluated the patient and found that he had a total left bundle branch block and severe left ventricular systolic dysfunction.

The team, guided by PIMS director Anil J. Purty and Medical Superintendent Peter Manoharan, decided to perform a novel electrophysiologic procedure, the left bundle-optimized cardiac resynchronization therapy (LOT-CRT), on the patient.

In this procedure, an electrical lead to pace the left ventricle is inserted through the coronary sinus and fixed in its posterolateral vein tributary. A second pacing lead is attached directly in the left bundle branch and another is introduced in the right atrial appendage.

The patient is now free of giddiness and is beginning to walk short distances, a press release from PIMS said.

