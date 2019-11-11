Pillion rider’s death: Five Villupuram policemen suspended

Five policemen, including a trainee sub-inspector of police attached to the Kallakurichi police station in Villupuram district, were placed under suspension on Monday following the death of an elderly pillion rider during a vehicle check in Kallakurichi on Sunday evening.

The police personnel – trainee sub-inspector Velmurugan, special sub-inspector Mani, grade I constables Selvam, Santhosh and Ilayaraja -- were suspended by Deputy Inspector General of Police (Villupuram Range) Santhosh Kumar following an enquiry.

According to the police, the victim, Ayyamal of Ulangakathan village, was riding pillion with her grandson Senthil Kumar on a two-wheeler on the Kallakurichi-Kachirapalayam Road, when constable Santhosh waved at them to stop.

Senthil Kumar reportedly lost control and skidded, causing Ayyamal to fall. She sustained injuries on her head and was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. Ayyamal’s relatives resorted to a road roko, accusing the police of hitting the bike rider with a lathi, which they said, led to the pillion rider’s death.

Earlier, Villupuram Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar had ordered the transfer of the five police personnel to the Armed Reserve in Villupuram for dereliction of duty.