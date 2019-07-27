Puducherry

Pilgrims to Kailash Manasarovar will get financial assistance

CPI members submitting a memorandum to Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy seeking early payment of salaries to employees of PSUs in Puducherry.

CPI members submitting a memorandum to Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy seeking early payment of salaries to employees of PSUs in Puducherry.   | Photo Credit: S_S_KUMAR

more-in

₹50,000 will be provided to each of them from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund

The government has decided to provide financial assistance of ₹50,000 to pilgrims interested in participating in the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, the Chief Minister said the assistance would be given to the pilgrims from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. The scheme would operate on the lines of the Haj subsidy, he said.

On his recent visit to New Delhi, Mr. Narayanasamy said he, along with cabinet colleagues, had met Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy and requested him to re-consider the demand for according statehood for the U.T.

The request was made after Mr. Reddy recently informed the Lok Sabha about Centre’s decision not to accord Statehood for the time being, he said.

Hospital expansion

Union Minister for Labour and Employment Santosh Kumar Gangwar would visit Puducherry by end of next month to lay the foundation for expansion of ESI hospital at Gorimedu.

The administration had provided 5.5 acres of land to ESI for constructing a super speciality hospital.

The Union Ministry of Labour would bear entire cost for construction of the hospital, he said. Earlier in the day, a CPI delegation had called on the Chief Minister and submitted a memorandum seeking early payment of salaries to employees working in public sector undertakings and societies.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Puducherry
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 27, 2019 1:52:08 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/pilgrims-to-kailash-manasarovar-will-get-financial-assistance/article28726673.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY