PIL plea to declare as illegal the nomination of three MLAs to Puducherry Assembly

CHENNAI

19 May 2021 18:57 IST

In the recently held elections, NR Congress emerged as the single largest party with 10 MLAs followed by BJP with six MLAs

A public interest litigation petition has been filed in the Madras High Court to declare as illegal, a notification, issued by the Union Home Ministry on May 10 nominating three MLAs to the Puducherry Legislative Assembly.

Agriculturist G.A. Jagaannathan of Puducherry has filed the case on the grounds that the credentials of all three individuals nominated by the Centre were questionable and that the nominated MLAs should be men of eminence.

The petitioner said that the Puducherry Assembly is constituted with 30 elected MLAs and three nominated MLAs. In the recently held elections, NR Congress emerged as the single largest party with 10 MLAs followed by BJP with six MLAs.

The single largest party was called upon to form the government with the support of the BJP MLAs and an independent MLA N. Rangasamy who was sworn in as Chief Minister of the union territory on May 7. Thereafter, the Chief Minister tested positive for COVID-19 and got admitted in a private hospital in Chennai.

It led to a delay in the swearing in of other elected MLAs. Yet, the six BJP MLAs began to attend official events and the Centre also nominated three more MLAs, the petitioner said and urged the court to declare the nomination as illegal.